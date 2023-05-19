IPL 2023: "From The Very First Ball..." - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag All Praise For 'King' Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lead the tributes as a number of current and former cricketers praised Virat Kohli for his sixth IPL century.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's outstanding knock of 100 off 63 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday. Sachin praised Virat in his recent Twitter post dedicated to RCB's dominant win against SRH. "It was evident that this would be Virat's day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn't a big enough total for the way they both batted," Sachin tweeted.
It was evident that this would be Virat's day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023
Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership.
186 wasn't a… pic.twitter.com/YpIFVroZfi
Virat clinched his sixth hundred in the IPL and became the Indian batter with the most centuries under his belt. He scored 100 runs off 63 balls against SRH and added a record-opening partnership with Faf du Plessis of 172 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Many cricketers garnered praise for Virat after he smashed his first century of this year's IPL.
Legends Like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, and Tom Moody took their Twitter to applaud Virat's talent.
6th IPL century in style. #ViratKohli at his best . And what a great season for Faf. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/a4cQhm9R0d— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2023
All rise for the King what a spectacular innings @imVkohli a treat to watch! @RCBTweets #RCBvsSRH— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 18, 2023
What a knock… @imVkohli back to his very best! #SRHvRCB— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 18, 2023
What a day of cricket! @imVkohli brings up yet another magnificent century, showcasing his class and determination. True batting genius! And a huge shout out to @faf1307 for an absolute gem of an innings [?]#RCBvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lJo3zL0AzA— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 18, 2023
VIRAAAAAAAAAAAT— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2023
What a knock bhaiya @imVkohli— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 18, 2023
King Kholi what a knock bhai @imVkohli— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 18, 2023
RCB with this win has reached to the top four in the points table. They have 14 points in 13 games and will play their last group-stage game with Gujarat Titans at their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.