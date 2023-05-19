Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's outstanding knock of 100 off 63 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday. Sachin praised Virat in his recent Twitter post dedicated to RCB's dominant win against SRH. "It was evident that this would be Virat's day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn't a big enough total for the way they both batted," Sachin tweeted.

Virat clinched his sixth hundred in the IPL and became the Indian batter with the most centuries under his belt. He scored 100 runs off 63 balls against SRH and added a record-opening partnership with Faf du Plessis of 172 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Many cricketers garnered praise for Virat after he smashed his first century of this year's IPL.

Legends Like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, and Tom Moody took their Twitter to applaud Virat's talent.

6th IPL century in style. #ViratKohli at his best . And what a great season for Faf. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/a4cQhm9R0d — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2023

All rise for the King what a spectacular innings @imVkohli a treat to watch! @RCBTweets #RCBvsSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 18, 2023

What a knock… @imVkohli back to his very best! #SRHvRCB — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 18, 2023

What a day of cricket! @imVkohli brings up yet another magnificent century, showcasing his class and determination. True batting genius! And a huge shout out to @faf1307 for an absolute gem of an innings [?]#RCBvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lJo3zL0AzA — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 18, 2023

VIRAAAAAAAAAAAT — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2023

What a knock bhaiya @imVkohli — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 18, 2023

King Kholi what a knock bhai @imVkohli — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 18, 2023

RCB with this win has reached to the top four in the points table. They have 14 points in 13 games and will play their last group-stage game with Gujarat Titans at their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.