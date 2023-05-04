Mumbai Indians registered their name in the history books as they successfully chased down the target of 215 runs against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. In what was yet another high-scoring contest in the 16th edition of the T20 league, Mumbai Indians saw emphatic performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as the Indian duo guided the team to a 6-wicket win in Mohali. As a result of the successful run-chase, the 5-time champions became the first side in IPL history to chase down a 200-plus target for two consecutive matches.

In the match before, Tim David's heroics had helped the team secure a memorable victory over Rajasthan Royals, with Rohit's men successfully chasing down a 213-run target.

Considering the manner in which MI's batting unit has performed this season, the target of 215 runs set by Punjab looked like a stiff ask. But, Ishan laid the platform brilliantly with a 41-ball 75. Cameron Green (23 off 18) and Suryakumar Yadav (31-ball 66) kept the team in the chase.

However, after Surya departed, MI fans had a reason to worry. But, Tim David and Tilak Varma proved how good the Mohali wicket was for batters. The two scored 19 off 10 and 26 off 10 respectively to finish off the chase in 18.5 overs.

"When we started the T20 format, 150 was a winning score. One extra batter makes a huge difference as well. The average score is around 180 this season, I was checking. SKY has been doing that for a couple of overs. To play behind the wicket is his strength. He utilised it well. Kishan and SKY batted brilliantly," MI skipper Rohit said at the end of the match.

The result also saw PBKS failing to break their duck in home games. It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise in Mohali.

The victory sees Mumbai Indians placed 6th spot in the points table, with 5 wins in 9 matches.