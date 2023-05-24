Robin Uthappa has had quite a journey in the Indian Premier League. He has been part of several franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors. However, the team where he spent a significant time was Kolkata Knight Riders. From 2014 till 2019, Uthappa was part of the KKR side. He was an integral part of the KKR side and helped the team win the 2014 edition, when Gautam Gambhir was the captain.

Uthappa has now said that he felt 'alienated' at KKR after Gambhir left.

"So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy!" Uthappa tweeted.

"After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I'm forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn't about the fans of KKR. I'll forever love and respect em"

Uthappa's tweet came after one of tweets went viral on Tuesday. "I'm not surprised by the hate I'm receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!!"

While the context of the tweet was not clear, several Twitter users claimed it was a response to the trolling that Uthappa had to face after he commented that if he had the opportunity, CSK would be the IPL franchise that he would want to play for. The statement apparently did not go down well with supporters of other teams where he played.

"I will not be playing in the IPL because I have already retired from Indian cricket. "If I could play again, CSK man, hands down!" he said on Jio Cinema.

"If I could play again, I'll play for CSK"



On one of Robin Uthappa's tweet, which read: "Let's go @ChennaiIPL!! #yellove", a Twitter user wrote: "Bro played one-two seasons with Chennai and sold his soul I have never seen him supporting Kkr like this."

In response to that tweet, Uthappa wrote: "Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!!"

There were several other tweets which targetted Uthappa.