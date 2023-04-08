MS Dhoni's fan following is one of the biggest in world cricket. Not only while playing for Team India, but the great captain has been praised by the Chennai Super Kings fans too. In fact, such is the World Cup-winning skipper's popularity that people often turn up in thousands just to see the CSK skipper practice. Dhoni is currently 41 and according to reports, the IPL 2023 may be his last a a player. However, the CSK fans just doesn't seem to see him leave. Dhoni encountered one such fan that too on a flight. Turns out the fan was the pilot of the flight! In several videos which have gone viral, the pilot can be seen telling on the loudspeaker that he was happy that CSK was travelling in his flight as he took the names of Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo among other.

However, he had special request for MS Dhoni. "Huge fan. Please continue to be captain of CSK," the pilot can be heard as saying.

Was on the same flight with thala and csk team and the pilot was a big fan of csk #mycaptain #CSK #yellove #dhoni #thala pic.twitter.com/MV5UPnYOFf — one has no name (@namenotfound92) April 6, 2023

Pilot : "Please continue to be a captain of CSK. I'm a huge fan of you sir." @MSDhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/fXiNwuNgI0 — DHONI Era (@TheDhoniEra) April 6, 2023

For some, he is 'Thala', for others, he is the 'Captain Cool'. Known for his calm demeanor, Dhoni is a role model for a number of current and emerging cricketers. India veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who has played under Dhoni's leadership for a long time, gave some interesting insights into his captaincy style.

Speaking on the 'The Ranveer Show Hindi', Dhawan revealed that Dhoni chooses to keep a calm and composed personality on the field as he knows that him getting aggressive could spoil things on the field.

"Dhoni bhai created a very relaxed environment within the team. He is very chilled out. He only said things that needed to be said, and his presence was quite calm," Dhawan revealed.

"He is a very fun-loving guy. He is a very simple and down-to-earth person. He too is aggressive at times, but he restrains himself as he knows that it could spoil the environment. That's his maturity. He has a lot of self-control," he added.