In Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 first leg meeting against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the most talked about subject was one incident that actually happened after the game ended. After that game between Delhi Capitals, where ex-India captain Ganguly is working as 'Director of Cricket', and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, several videos of them went viral, which led to social media users saying that the duo might be avoiding each other. In one of the videos, with players and staff of both the teams lined up for doing customary post-match handshakes, Ganguly could be seen jumping the queue as DC coach Ricky Ponting was talking to Virat Kohli. Several Twitter users thought that the duo was deliberately avoiding each other.

DC face RCB again on Saturday evening and former India player Sreesanth wants Kohli to score a ton in the game 'as a tribute to Dada'. Dada is the popular nickname of Sourav Ganguly.

"Match No. 50. Golden match of the IPL. This is going to be very exciting. DC playing RCB. No. 1 for me is captain vs captain. Virat Kohli vs Warner. It is going to be a thriller to watch as DC just won a game and RCB is one the verge of taking to the best in the league. Point no. 2 for me is Nortje, the fastest bowler in the league this year. Would love to see him running in hard and making the RCB batsmen dance to his tunes. I am looking forward to it," Sreesanth said in a video by Star Sports on Twitter.

"And the third point is pretty interesting. Would love to see Virat Kohli scoring a hundred. It will be great tribute to Dada too. Virat just go out there and express yourself. Win this for RCB."

After the match, there were several reports that Ganguly and Kohli had unfollowed each other on Instagram.