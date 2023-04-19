Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was full of praise for Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green after his match-winning performance against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. Green, who was bought by MI for Rs 17.50 crore during the IPL 2023 mini auction, steered the team to 192/5 with an attacking 64 following his promotion to number three. He also scalped the all-important wicket of SRH captain Aiden Markram to dent SRH's chase. Speaking after the match, Pathan suggested that Green will the next superstar in world cricket.

"Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He's a talented player and we are going to more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day," Pathan said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

MI have now won three games on the trot in IPL 2023 and a big reason for their swift turnaround is the way their youngsters such as Green, Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar have performed.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch believes the young Turks in the Mumbai Indians squad are standing up in the absence of big stars which is always a good sign for any team.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Finch said, "The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now."

Following their win over SRH, MI have sent a strong message to the rest of the teams that the five-time champions are finding their mojo back.