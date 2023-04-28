The revival of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane in T20 cricket has been a surprise to many. Bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Rahane has done wonders with the bat for the franchise, emerging as one of the top run-getters in the competition. His heroics with the bat also seems to have played a role in his return to the national team for the ICC World Test Championship final. While Rahane has been the talk of the two for a few weeks now, former India batter Pravin Amre revealed that even MS Dhoni has been talking about the technique that the veteran India star has shown this campaign.

"We just reminded him how he came into the international arena through T20 (39-ball 61 at Old Trafford, in August 2011). It's a coincidence that his T20 performance has helped him make a comeback. Hard work always pays, when he was dropped nobody thought he will come back. He had a very good Ranji season, and got a double hundred. We are seeing the new version of Ajinkya, people are really surprised the way he is hitting the ball so long while playing proper cricketing shots," Amre was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Rahane has always been considered a technically sound batter. But, he was never really seen as a T20 specialist since the shortest format of the game has seen players with brute force and muscle excel more as batters. However, Amre debunked that myth as he revealed how much CSK skipper Dhoni has been impressed seeing Rahane use his technique to excel in T20s for Chennai.

"His game is built on timing and he has got it back," said Amre. "Even Dhoni has spoken about his technique. People wrongly say that technique is not important in T20s. I am very happy because as coaches we always insisted on technique, it really matters in T20," Amre said.