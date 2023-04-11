The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be yet another last over thriller with the former ultimately edging past the latter by one wicket in the last ball. After RCB scored 212 batting first, LSG batted with great effort as the equation boiled down to five runs off the last six balls. However, there was more drama in store with LSG losing the wickets of Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat. The equation for LSG now came down to 1 run in 1 ball. It was here that more drama unfolded as Harshal Patel tried to run out LSG's Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end as the batter had backed up too far. he failed. Then he threw the ball at the stumps, which hit it but the umpire gave Bishnoi not out as Patel was through his action.

Let's all laugh at @HarshalPatel23 Man fumbled a mankad . Ee sala cup nam de pic.twitter.com/BAphDkHcRt — V. (@Messilizer9021) April 10, 2023

But Pappu can't even Mankad saala #LSGvRCB #IPL2023



Enjoy until the video gets taken down pic.twitter.com/6mLAa0x7IG — Kartik (@Mehan_kartik) April 10, 2023

Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season's fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls.

Earlier, captain Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB posted an imposing 212 for two after being sent into bat.

While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

LSG had a horrible start and lost Kyle Mayers to Mohammed Siraj in the third delivery of the opening over. RCB tasted their second success in the fourth over when Deepak Hooda got a faint edge to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps off the bowling of Wayne Parnell.

To make matters worse for LSG, Parnell struck again a ball later when Krunal Pandya edged one to Karthik, as the visitors slumped to 23 for three in four overs.

Thereafter, Stoinis showed his batting prowess and took Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma to the cleaners to keep LSG in the hunt. Stoinis continued his onslaught and slammed Shahbaz Ahmed for two maximums to take LSG to 91 for three after the halfway stage while bringing up his fifty in 26 balls.

Stoinis then hammered Karn Sharma over the extra cover boundary, but the bowler had the last laugh as the Australian miscued a shot to be caught by Ahmed at deep point.

LSG skipper KL Rahul's lean patch continued as he struggled to 18 off 20 balls before being caught by Kohli off Siraj in the 12th over.

Pooran used his long handle to great effect and smashed seven sixes and four boundaries to keep LSG in the hunt. Playing a gem of an innings, Pooran brought up his fifty off just 15 balls.

Pooran singlehandedly changed the complexion of the match with his big-hitting prowess and took LSG to within sniffing distance of a spectacular win.

With PTI inputs