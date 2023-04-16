The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 contest between Mumba Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders produced stunning scenes as the franchise's skipper Rohit Sharma came in as an impact substitute during the team's batting. Rohit wasn't part of the playing XI at the start of the match, with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav suggesting that the skipper has a 'stomach bug'. However, after KKR's batting ended with a score of 185 runs on the board, Rohit came out to open alongside Ishan Kishan as the 'Impact Substitute'.

When Suraykumar was asked about Rohit's absence, the reason he gave was a 'stomach bug'. However, the issue doesn't seem to be as complicated as it first seemed. Rohit was probably not fit enough to field but was ready to offer his skills with the bat.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Surya had said at the time of the toss.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 20 runs, courtesy of a scintillating catch by Umesh Yadav on the bowling of Suyash Sharma.

As for the match, Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51-ball 104 -- his maiden century in the Indian Premier League -- to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 185/6 against Mumbai Indians.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

Iyer bettered the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook a couple of nights ago in terms of fastest century this season, who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR.

While Iyer, who injured his knee at the start of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green, dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers, none of the KKR top-order batter could trouble the scorers.

The blow was indeed painful as Iyer, playing in his third IPL season for KKR, hobbled between the wickets to complete runs, but the pain eventually subsided which gave the left-handed batter a chance to play naturally.

In an innings replete with strokes hit all around the park, Iyer completed his maiden IPL century with five fours and nine sixes.

While most of the KKR batters did not last long enough, Iyer also did well to score heavily in his 48-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8), 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Shardul Thakur (14) and 36 for the fifth wicket with Rinku Singh (18).

With PTI inputs