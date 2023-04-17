Delhi Capitals hit rock bottom after losing their fifth consecutive match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. Despite the fact that the franchise is winless in the tournament, head coach Ricky Ponting is trying to keep the atmosphere in the dressing room upbeat. After the match against the Bengaluru side, Ponting sent DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav a firm message, asking him to 'never say sorry to him'.

Ponting remains one of the most respected coaches in the cricketing spectrum. Though things are not going well for him and the Delhi Capitals at the moment, Ponting individually pointed out players who put up a solid show against the Royal Challengers.

During his speech, Ponting asked Kuldeep to never say 'sorry' to him. Apparently, Kuldeep had apologised to Ponting after his poor show with the ball in the game against Mumbai Indians.

"Good, really good bowling performance. They challenged us early; they got off to a flier. Our attitude and commitment came back, we dragged it back. Kuldeep, where are you mate? Disappointed last game, weren't you? You actually said sorry to me at the end of the game. So mate, don't you ever say sorry to me or anyone for what happens on the cricket field. What I want you to do is bounce back strong and today with 2/23 off four, it was an outstanding spell of bowling. Well done," Ponting said in a video shared by the Delhi Capitals.

The former Australia captain also had big praise for DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav who did a fine job with the ball, conceding 29 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

"Lalit, I thought you did a good job with the ball as well buddy. Two sixes in that one over otherwise the reason we bought you in today was to bowl those hard overs in the Powerplay, just outside it, and you did a great job as well. Axar you were also great. 1/25 off three and our golden boy Mitchell Marsh, who picks up 2/18 of his couple overs as well. So well done," added Ponting.

The team's fielding was something that Ponting wasn't completely happy with. During his speech, he asked his boys to take their fielding from 'good to great' in the following games.

"Fielding was good. But it was good without being great. Whenever we take the field next time, I want to take the fielding from being good to great. I want you to go about your own preparations, look at your own vision, work on your own game plan and play it your way. One thing I said about the game, I know you keep on working hard. Keep doing all the right things, then eventually it's going to change. That's the only way we will be able to go forward boys - simple, altogether, as a group, work hard together for each other to turn things around," the legendary former Australia captain pointed out.

With 5 defeats in 5 matches, Delhi Capitals are bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. They are the only side yet to win a single contest in this campaign.