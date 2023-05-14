Rajasthan Royals suffered a disappointing 112-run loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Batting first RCB posted 171 for 5 in 20 overs before they bundled out RR for 59 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While RR registered the third-lowest total of IPL history on Sunday, it was also their second-lowest total in an innings at the event. The loss saw RR slipping to the sixth spot in the points table. They play their last match of the league stage against Punjab Kings on Friday and even a win in that game might not be enough to take the side into playoffs.

It is interesting to note that Rajasthan started their IPL 2023 campaign on a solid note as the side won four of its first five matches, but the latter stage saw it winning only two of the next eight matches.

When asked about what went wrong for RR after a good start to the season, team skipper Sanju Samson -- after the loss to RCB -- came out with an honest reply.

"That is a great question actually. I was thinking about it and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer for that," said Samson after the game.

"We all know the nature of the IPL. We know things can change in a couple of days. Funny, funny things happen at the end of the league stages. We have to be strong, be professional and think about the game we are playing in Dharamsala. You have to keep your hopes high and try your best," the RR skipper added.