Former India pacer S Sreesanth feels that Chennai Super Kings could not win the Indian Premier League trophy this year. CSK are four-time IPL champions with their latest title coming in the year 2021. The team is only behind Mumbai Indians -- who have won five editions of IPL -- despite being banned from the league for two consecutive seasons. MS Dhoni has been the architect of CSK's glory as all the titles have come under his reign. He will once again be seen leading the side in IPL 2023, however, Sreesanth feels that the side would not be able to bag the trophy this year.

"I don't think so (that CSK will win IPL 2023). There is only one Mallu captain - Sanju Samson - I am supporting them (Rajasthan Royals). But it would be fun if a new team wins. I would feel great if RCB win IPL 2023. Virat (Kohli) has done so much for Indian cricket...it would be great if RCB win," Sreesanth told Sports Yaari.

RCB have played three IPL finals so far, but failed to win any. They first entered the summit clash of the cash-rich league in 2009 in which they lost to now-defunct team Deccan Chargers. The side played its second final in the year 2011 where CSK got better of them. Their latest defeat in an IPL final had come in 2016 at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the third most successful team in IPL with two titles, following Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.