Out-of-favour India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to become the 'next big name' in the Indian Premier League. The batting southpaw was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the price of Rs 2.4 crore in IPL 2020 auctions. He had won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. In the ongoing IPL season, Jaiswal has been a superb performer with 304 runs to his name across 8 matches at an average of 38. Also, his strike rate has been 147.57.

When asked during a Q&A session on Jio Cinema, Karthik picked the RR star Jaiswal to become the next big thing in IPL.

Earlier, former batter Suresh Raina had also heaped praise on Jaiswal for the poise he showed during his 77-run knock off 43 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night.

The Royals made the most of a brilliant start and put up a challenging 202 for 5 with opener Jaiswal scoring 77 in 43 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes.

CSK tried to stay in the hunt thanks largely to Shivam Dube's 52 but it just wasn't enough.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Raina was extremely impressed with the poise Jaiswal showed during his knock.

"His head position is great and as Robin (Uthappa) said, when he hit a reverse sweep, it stayed so still. He plays close to the body and what I like the most is that his head, whenever he drives the ball, is also very still. When it doesn't move much, you can get a lot of power into your shot, your swing goes well. It's very important when he hits his shots, especially his cover drive," said Raina was quoted as saying in Jio Cinema.

"He respects a good bowler and gives himself time. He knows how to build a game beyond the first six overs. The greatest hallmark of an opener is you attack from overs number 1 to 6 and from overs 7-11 you consolidate. Robin said it well, he's a superstar of the IPL and will make the country proud in the future," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)