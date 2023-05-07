Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven't found the same 'finishing touch' from Dinesh Karthik that made the franchise all but forget AB de Villiers last season. The wicket-keeper batter has struggled for runs and has even been central to a few avoidable run-outs in the middle. In the match against Delhi Capitals, Karthik could only make 11 runs from 9 balls before being dismissed. However, the veteran cricketer could've recieved his marching order earlier, when seemed to have 'obstructed the field' during the match.

Karthik has had a few episodes of poor communication in the middle, and the cost of most of those mistakes have been borne by his partner. On Saturday, however, Karthik almost got himself run out while trying to sneak a single. In the end, however, he saved his wicket by seemingly running in the line of the player attempting to throw the ball and the stumps.

As far as the laws are concerned, a player can be dismissed for obstructing the field if attempting to distract or obstruct the fielding side, both via bodily movement or words.

Don't know how Dinesh Karthik felt he could steal a run there.



But having said that, he should been given out for obstructing the field.



Silly to think why the umpires didn't go upstairs when they seem to be going upstairs even for some obvious ones.



Bad umpiring again. pic.twitter.com/2Wb6UBTguA — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 6, 2023

MCC's Law 37.1.1 on Obstructing the Field reads: "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action."

Clips from the match did show that Karthik changed the path of his return to the crease a little, making it difficult for the fielding side to attempt a run-out.

DC skipper David Warner also seemed to have hurled a mouthful at Karthik for his act. But, the Aussie decided against appealing for 'field obstruction' by Karthik. Had the hosts appealed, the Bengaluru wicket-keeper batter could've been sent back to the pavilion by the third umpire.

As for the match, Phil Salt came up with an outrageous display of ball striking as Delhi Capitals secured a 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match.