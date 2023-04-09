Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma looked visibly shattered after his team suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. It was MI's second successive defeat of the season, having lost their first game of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing a target of 157, CSK achieved their goal with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare. As Ambati Rayudu, who was brought in as an impact player, hit the winning boundary, Rohit was caught by the cameras hiding his face with his cap.

Speaking of the match, Ajinkya Rahane hit the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 19 balls to blast CSK to a seven-wicket win.

Rahane stood out as the day's best performer with his 27-ball 61 on debut for Chennai, guiding them to their target of 158 with 11 balls to spare.

Coming in after the fall of Devon Conway for a duck, Rahane tore into the Mumbai attack, which was without Jofra Archer after the England pace bowler was rested due to discomfort in his elbow.

CSK's England stars Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out due to injuries and South Africans Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala made the team.

Ravindra Jadeja made an impression with his left-arm spin as he took the key wickets of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green, out for 12 after an excellent caught and bowled, and Tilak Varma (22) to keep Mumbai to 157-8.

Jadeja, who was named man of the match, was ably supported by New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who returned figures of 2-28.

(With AFP Inputs)