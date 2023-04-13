The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some exciting contest. From Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s Rinku Singh's five sixes in the final over to Sai Sudarshan's rise with the bat for the defending champions, the tournament has witnessed some outstanding performances from the Indian uncapped players. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar says that he hasn't seen any exciting young talent in the first few weeks of the season so far.

Gavaskar said that he sees a dearth of exciting young talent in all departments, adding that he does not expect that to change.

"...unless there are some hidden gems yet to be unearthed, the fast bowling department, the opening batting and spin bowling sections are looking devoid of any exciting talent," Indian Express quoted Sunil Gavaskar as saying in his column for Sportstar.

Despite sympathising with the bowlers due to the nature of T20 cricket, Gavaskar said that the lack of match-planning has made their case even worse.

"In the bowling department, too, there seems to be a dearth of talent. While it is understandable that the T20 format is very harsh on the bowlers, the lack of much planning and thought when the batter gets stuck into them is a concern. The spinners hardly ever change the pace at which they deliver and by bowling flatter they seem like medium pacers, which is exactly what the batters are looking for," he added.

