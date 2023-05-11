Ajinkya Rahane has been in top form for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. So far, he has struck 266 runs in 10 innings for CSK this season at a strike rate of 171.60, making him a crucial figure in the middle-order. However, during the game against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Rahane failed to cause any collateral damage as he was undone by a great caught and bowled attempt by Lalit Yadav.

With Rahane batting at 21 off 19 deliveries, Lalit came over the wicket and bowled a full-length delivery to him.

The former India captain tried to drill the ball straight down the ground, but Lalit grabbed the ball with one hand after a sensational dive to his right. It was later revealed that Lalit only had a reaction time of 0.5 seconds.

After an off-day at the office for the top-order, A late cameo by skipper M.S. Dhoni and disciplined bowling helped CSK edge closer to an IPL play-off berth with a 27-run win over DC.

Dhoni, who hit a nine-ball 20, put on a key seventh-wicket stand of 38 with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 21, to steer Chennai to 167-8.

Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets to help limit Delhi to 140-8 as Chennai consolidated their second spot in the 10-team table with seven wins in 12 matches.

The David Warner-led Delhi, who started the season with five losses, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and all but out of the play-off race.

The top four teams qualify for the play-offs.

(With AFP Inputs)