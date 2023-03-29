Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra had a warning for Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a crucial member of the MS Dhoni-led side with many experts considering him the future caption of the franchise. However, Chopra was not impressed by his approach towards building the innings slowly and the ex-cricketer made it clear that he will have to “hit the ground running” in order to benefit his side more.

“It is possible that Ruturaj Gaikwad hits the ground up and running. Right now, he starts slowly and picks pace as he builds the innings. But the days of diesel engines are over, we have EVs now. Ruturaj has to become an electric vehicle,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra was also not convinced by the inclusion of England international Ben Stokes in the CSK ranks as he believes that the all-rounder's style of play may not help the side. Stokes was bought for a massive Rs 16.25 crore, but the ex-India cricketer was left confused by the possible role of the England star.

“As we saw in the World Cup as well, he likes to take his time in the middle. He plays better at no.3 as well, and in the IPL, his only century came when he batted up in the order. So, it's hard to understand what's happening there. Robin (Uthappa) isn't there anymore, so were they searching for his replacement?” the former India star explained while speaking about the CSK batting line-up.