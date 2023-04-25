Returning to the home stadium of the team with which he won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, David Warner was in a mesmerising mood. Upon spotting his old Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Warner rushed to the pacer and touched his feet before the two hugged each other. Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma was also spotted in the video, and he couldn't control his laughter seeing Warner's act. The video of the incident was shared on social media by IPL and it has won the hearts of many fans.

Warner didn't see his stint with the Sunrisers ending on a positive note but he did have some of his finest years in the IPL with the franchise. Famously, in the 2016 season, the Aussie had led the team all the way to the title, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

Understandably, Warner was jubilant to return to Hyderabad, but this time as the opponent team's captain.

After the match, Warner admitted he loves being at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. "Love it here, it's an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support. The game throws us challenges, for us, it's great to get two points," he said after the match as DC secured a 7-run win over SRH.

The veteran Australian cricketer was ecstatic with the way his bowlers performed while defending a low total of 144 runs.

"Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the two spinners, they've been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down. From day one, he (Ishant) kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately, he was sick a few games before but credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL.

"To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that's exceptional. We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully, we can make it three in a row. We've got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again," he said after the match.