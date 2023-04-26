Delhi Capitals registered their second win of IPL 2023 after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs on Monday. Opting to bat first, DC posted a low total of 144/9 in 20 overs. Later, SRH were restricted to 137/6 despite Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen scoring 49 and 31 runs respectively. For DC, Axar Patel was the star performer as he not only scored 34 runs with the bat but also registered the figures of 2/21 with the ball. Apart from bagging the Player Of the Match award, the all-rounder has been receiving a lot of praise from all over the world.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar also did not shy away from praising Axar and backed him to be the captain of DC instead of David Warner.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Gavaskar said, "I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run."

Talking about the match, Washington Sundar's all-round effort went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, their third defeat in a row in the IPL, on Monday.

The allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals' in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat.

But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6.

The defeat sees the Sunrisers placed 9th in the points table, with just two wins from seven matches. Despite a win in the contest, the Delhi Capitals remained bottom of the league standings.

With the league stage of the season reaching its halfway mark, both SRH and DC need to put a string of positive results if they are to remain in the playoffs race.

