The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals lost their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Having put a total of 162 runs on the board, the hosts didn't do much with the ball to prevent Hardik Pandya's side from going across the line. It was Sai Sudarshan and David Miller whose blitzkrieg guided the Titans to a 6-wicket win on Tuesday. However, many wondered if Warner's call to not bowl Axar Patel backfired. In the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner was asked about this decision of his.

Axar was the star for Delhi with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 22 balls to help the team post a competitive total on the board. There were high expectations for him to replicate his form with the ball as well but skipper Warner decided not to bowl him at all.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner explained his decision.

"Don't think I was surprised (early movement for GT seamers). It did swing a lot more than anticipated. And from the other end it kept a little low. They showed how to adapt to situations. Got another 6 games here. Have to be on point and expect that swing in the first few overs. We were in the game till the back end.

"Sai batted well. Miller does what he does. With the dew also, it'll be challenging if you don't get 180-190. Was because of the wicket (Axar not bowling) - and the matchups," he said.

Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.

With PTI inputs