On this day in 2011, MS Dhoni send the Wankhede Stadium into raptures after launching a huge six into the night sky of Mumbai as India lifted the ODI World Cup on home soil after beating Sri Lanka. Of all the things that Dhoni is remembered, that six off Nuwan Kulasekara's delivey is definitely the most lasting memory of all cricket followers who have followed and idolised him over the years. On the eve of Chennai Super Kings' second match of IPL 2023, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Dhoni recreated that iconic six in the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The video was shared by CSK on their social media handles, sending fans into a frenzy.

"When nostalgia hits!" the video caption read.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

On this day in 2011:

"Dhoni finishes off in style" pic.twitter.com/AqgrHDdXl9 — Aayushi (@cric_aayushi) April 1, 2023

On The Date Mahi Bhai Won The World Cup @msdhoni #World Cup 2011 pic.twitter.com/bre2E8t9in — DHAMODAR DHAMU (@DDhamu31617) April 1, 2023

Thank you to the man @msdhoni who gave us world cup 2011. I don't care 97 of gambhir fluke inning or yuvi or sachin sehwag etc. you're the hero, you're the guy who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/mMnCTVFuTr — (@firki07) April 2, 2023

12 year ago 11 men change the history of cricket......



"

Dhoni finishes his often style



India Lift The World Cup After 28 Years "



This Team Was Greatest Team Of Indian Cricket..

Gambhir

Sachin

Sehwag

Yuvraj

Harbhajan

Ashish Nehra pic.twitter.com/yxnHycgv7l — Krutarth (@JoshiKrutarth5) April 2, 2023

After losing their opening match, CSK will return to their den -- the Chepauk.

Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team's fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion.

Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

England superstar Ben Stokes, bought for Rs 16.25 crore, would be eager to show his worth in the team's opening home game and set the pace for the long season ahead.

(With PTI Inputs)