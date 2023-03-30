Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Name Akash Singh As Replacement For Mukesh Choudhary
Mukesh Choudhary was one of the top performers for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.
Mukesh Choudhary in action for Chennai Super Kings© BCCI
Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary. Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and is sidelined from the 16th edition of the IPL. Akash Singh, who was a part of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has so far played 9 T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five first-class games and has 31 wickets. He will join CSK for Rs 20 lakh.
Four-time winners CSK begin their campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans here on Thursday.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.