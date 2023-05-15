For most part of Gujarat Titans' innings against SunRisers Hyderabad, the Hardik Pandya-led side looked to be complete control after they batted first. There was a brilliant century by Shubman Gill while Sai Sudharshan provided fireworks too. Everything seemed to be going really smoothly for the defending champions until the last over happened. SRH's veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped up his game when it mattered as GT lost four wickets in six balls to be restricted below 190. On the first ball centurion Gill was caught out followed by Rashid Khan on a duck. Though Bhuvneshwar missed a hat-trick, he affected a team hat-trick as his brilliant fielding got Noor Ahmad run out. Then on the fifth ball of the last over, Bhuvneshwar completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Mohammed Shami.

Watch: Crazy Last Over As Pandya's GT Lose 4 Wickets Courtesy Bhuvneshwar

Talking about the game, Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century to single-handedly power defending champions Gujarat Titans to 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30) on Monday. Gill slammed 101 off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls).

Both Sudharsan and Gill then dealt in boundaries to take GT to 65 for one in six overs.

Advertisement

Gill, in particular, was at his attacking best as he continued his onslaught and pulled SRH skipper Aiden Markram for for two consecutive fours in the seventh over and then struck Markande for two more boundaries in the next over.

At the end of the 10th over, GT were 103 for one.

It was mayhem thereafter with Gill and Sudharsan going hammer and tongs to maintain a healthy run rate of over 10 till 14 overs.

Sudharsan finally departed in the 15th over, caught by T Natarajan at backward point off the bowling of Marco Jansen.

Advertisement

GT skipper Hardik Pandya didn't last long, giving a straightforward catch to Rahu Tripathi at point, handing Bhuvneshwar his second scalp of the day.

David Miller perished in the next over while attempting a big hit. Rahul Tewatia was the next to depart as SRH picked up four wickets in four overs.

Gill, however, went about his business and brought up his century in 56 balls with a single to long-off in the 19th over.

With PTI inputs