Eyeing a third straight win, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. A big win over RR will take CSK to the top of the IPL 2023 points table, ahead of the current leaders Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MS Dhoni will be leading CSK for the 200th time in the IPL. Sitting at the fifth spot with two wins and a loss with four points, CSK has a long way to go in the competition. But their immediate focus must be Rajasthan Royals, which have looked like a team to beat this season and is in the second spot with the same statistics as CSK in the win-loss department.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, April 13.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

