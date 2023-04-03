Lucknow Super Giants will look to continue their winning run while Chennai Super Kings will aim to open their account as the two teams face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter in Chennai on Monday. LSG started their campaign with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals with opener Kyle Mayers playing an explosive knock at the top of the innings and Chris Wood bundling out the opposition with a five-wicket haul. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's flamboyant half-century went in vain as MS Dhoni-led CSK could not clinch the win against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opener.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, April 3.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)