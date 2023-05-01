Out of the all the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are one of the most passionate ones. Their team is four-time champions in the Indian Premier League and their love for the MS Dhoni-led side is undying. CSK fans often visit the stadium just to see their team practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They also have several fan clubs and often travel together for CSK's away matches. The CSK team management is also aware of this and sometimes they organise for their travel too. In a recent video, a CSK fan impressed with his dancing skills as he coordinated perfectly with IPL cheerleaders during an IPL 2023 match.

Watch: CSK Fan's Coordinated Dance With Cheerleaders Goes Viral

A CSK fan vibing with Cheergirls.



CSK Cheergirls>>>> pic.twitter.com/70yjHHEsBm — (@balltampererr) May 1, 2023

The 'farewell fever' has truly gripped Indian Premier League (IPL) fans this season, with people turning up in yellow wherever MS Dhoni has gone to play. Be it New Delhi or Kolkata, stadiums have been painted in yellow, with fans anticipating this to be the last season as player for the Chennai Super Kings skipper. Even CSK coach Stephen Fleming was asked if he is aware of Dhoni's plans beyond this season. However, the New Zealander refused to give a yes or no answer, suggesting the 'Thala' hasn't indicated anything yet.

"Dhoni hasn't indicated anything this as the last season", said Fleming when asked about the CSK skipper's future during the press conference after the match against Punjab Kings on Sunday.S

Speaking to media after the PBKS match, Fleming sought to defend the team's bowlers after a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their IPL match here and said the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh were doing a pretty good job.

"Not really. The boys have done well. You have to acknowledge (Tushar) Desphande, Akash Singh ... They are leading the attack, a tough ask. On a wicket that was getting better with a little bit of dew, it was always going to be tough," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.