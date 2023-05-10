One of the most consistent teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings only remain a couple of wins away from cementing their progression to the playoffs. One of the reasons behind CSK's consistent show this season has been their home form. With dominant performances at home, Chennai franchise has made Chepauk their fortress. The reason behind such performances at home, according to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, is none other than 'Chcha Chowdhary' MS Dhoni.

Irfan, in a chat on Star Sports, said that CSK are sure to qualify for the playoffs. But, what MS Dhoni would be aiming for, is a top two finish. The retired cricketer hilariously summed up the Super Kings' home dominance by suggesting Dhoni 'thrashes' every team that visits Chepauk after closing the doors of the stadium.

"CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now CSK will try to make it to the Top-2. I always say that whenever any team comes to their home ground, 'Chacha Chowdhary' MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its own way," he said on Star Sports' Cricket Live show.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath and S Sreesanth also spoke highly of Dhoni, especially for the way he has managed what looked like an inexperienced bowling attack

"CSK's pace bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. The bowlers will have to rise up but MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has," Badrinath said.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's biggest quality is that he brings the best out of the players. And if they don't know, he'll make sure they understand their strengths. When they get the backing of the captain and the team atmosphere is so good, players bring out the best in them," Sreesanth said.