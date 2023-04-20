"Can't Stop Watching...": Sara Tendulkar Congratulates Brother Arjun For 1st IPL Wicket
Arjun Tendulkar made his entire family proud with his last over heroics for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday
Arjun Tendulkar made his entire family proud with his last over heroics for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was assigned a big task of defending 20 runs off the last over. The 23-year-old pacer stood up very well on the given challenge as he not only handed over a 14-run victory to his team but also scalped his maiden IPL wicket. Arjun, who is just two matches old in IPL, has been receiving numerous praises from the entire country for carrying forward his father's legacy.
Talking about wishes, Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar also did not shy away from congratulating her brother on achieving the big milestone.
Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a video of Arjun's post-match interview on her story and captioned it, "Waited so long for this day. So so so so proud of you!! @arjuntendulkar24."
In another story, she posted the highlight of the match, where Arjun took the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which was also his maiden IPL scalp. She wrote, "Can't stop watching the highlights!"
In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.
(With PTI Inputs)