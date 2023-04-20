Arjun Tendulkar made his entire family proud with his last over heroics for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was assigned a big task of defending 20 runs off the last over. The 23-year-old pacer stood up very well on the given challenge as he not only handed over a 14-run victory to his team but also scalped his maiden IPL wicket. Arjun, who is just two matches old in IPL, has been receiving numerous praises from the entire country for carrying forward his father's legacy.

Talking about wishes, Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar also did not shy away from congratulating her brother on achieving the big milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a video of Arjun's post-match interview on her story and captioned it, "Waited so long for this day. So so so so proud of you!! @arjuntendulkar24."

In another story, she posted the highlight of the match, where Arjun took the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which was also his maiden IPL scalp. She wrote, "Can't stop watching the highlights!"

Talking about the game, Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win on Tuesday. Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat. With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

(With PTI Inputs)