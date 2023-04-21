Punjab Kings look like a team in trouble at the moment without their skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Chasing a target of 175 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, PBKS were bowled out for a paltry 150. Leading the team in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran failed to inspire the team both with the bat and the ball, and was run out for just 10 runs off 12 balls. Unimpressed with Curran's decision-making, especially with regards to his run out, Sehwag didn't mince words while criticising the English all-rounder who was bought for a whopping INR 18.50 crore in the auction.

Curran remains one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the game. But, at the age of 24, he hasn't had as much experience under his belt as players like Dhawan.

Having been given the team's baton in the absence of Dhawan, Curran showed his inexperienced side in the match against the Bengaluru side after he was run out in the match against RCB. Sehwag, in a scathing analysis said that Rs 18 crore can't buy experience.

"He's an international player. But you can't buy experience with 18 crore. It only comes when you play, when your hair turn white as you play under the hot sun," Sehwag said Cricbuzz.

"We think just because he was bought for 18 crore, he will win you matches. But he doesn't have that experience yet. It was poor running, there was no need for that. You're captain, you should've stayed, tried to take it to the final overs. But again, the lack of experience cost him," the former India and Punjab Kings opener further said.

With the defeat against the Royal Challengers, the Kings went down to the 7th spot in the points table with 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 matches. Though it's not all over right now, Punjab would hope for their skipper Dhawan to return soon and lead the team to positive results in the remainder of the campaign.