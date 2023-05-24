The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs got underway on Tuesday with four-time champions Chennai Super Kings defeating holders Gujarat Titans in a blockbuster clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After being invited to bat, CSK rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad 44-ball 60 to post a total of 172/2 in front of a packed Chepauk crowd. In reply, Shubman Gill, who scored a century in GT's previous match, scored a gritty 42 off 38 balls, but the defending champions lost the game by 15 runs.

The win took CSK to their 10th final, while GT will get another bite at the cherry when they take on either Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

On Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announed the board will plant 500 saplings for each dot ball bowled in the playoffs. He also revealed that the Qualifier 1 between GT and CSK got 42,000 saplings, courtesy of 84 dot balls.

"We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls. Who says T20 is a batter's game? Bowlers' it's all in your hands," Shah tweeted ahead of the Eliminator between LSG and MI.

After the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni said he will take a call on his retirement in another 8 to 9 months as there is no rush to decide on the future.

There have been speculations that 2023 could be a swansong season for Dhoni.

"I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after guiding CSK to their 10th IPL final.

(With PTI Inputs)