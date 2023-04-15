The way Avesh Khan celebrated Lucknow Super Giants' victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has divided the fans and experts. Just after completing the winning run, Avesh took off his helmet and threw it on the ground before starting the celebrations with his teammates. While the cricketer was penalised for his celebration, the State Transport Authority Odisha has turned him and the action into a message for road safety on social media.

“#RoadSafety lessons from #IPL. Helmet in cricket and while riding two-wheeler is for your safety. Respect it or else you might end up paying fine,” the government body posted on Facebook.

Even the Bengaluru franchise skipper Faf du Plessis has been handed a fine by the IPL Governing Council for maintaining ‘slow over-rate' in the match. Du Plessis was given a fine of INR 12 lakh after RCB failed to finish their quota of overs in the due time.

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the run, which invited a reprimand from the match referee.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

(With PTI inputs)