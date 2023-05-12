Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta was all praise for Chennai Super Kings youngster Matheesha Pathirana after his three-wicket haul in the win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Pathirana, who has an action similar to Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga, has gained a lot of popularity in the tournament and Dasgupta believes that he could end up fetching a price of around Rs 10-11 crore if he was there at the IPL auction.

"At least ₹10-11 crore, without a shadow of a doubt. We have seen other seamers going for that and at this point in time, he is the best. He is only 20, so he has got a lot of years in him. But he is not coming," he said. "I am just speaking hypothetically. If you are Pathirana, in another world, bowling like this, and you could play in the IPL and you are highly sought after. You have that type of action and a good management," Dasgupta said during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

"You could really be very choosy for the next 10 years. He doesn't necessarily need to play all the cricket that will be ahead of him. You could be very choosy and still develop. But keep yourself [fit], and secure your financial future," he added while discussing CSK's victory.

Pathirana joined CSK as a replacement for Adam Milne who was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury. The young pacer was highly rated in the domestic circuit and was picked up for Rs 20 lakh.

