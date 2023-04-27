Ever since he made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, has garnered a lot of attention from experts and fans of cricket. Arjun made his debut for Mumbai Indians earlier this month against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but failed to take a wicket. But, in his next outing, the 23-year-old not picked up his maiden IPL wicket, but also defended 20 runs in the last over to take his team to an important win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

Arjun, however, got a reality check after he smashed for 48 runs, including 31 in one over against Punjab Kings, a game which MI lost by a close margin.

Speaking on Arjun's role in MI's bowling attack, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull said that the youngster shouldn't be bowling in the death overs just yet.

"The last thing you want to do to a young man [Arjun Tendulkar] is throw him on the heap after one bad game because he has actually done a pretty good job. I don't think in all honesty, and I think Rohit Sharma knows he is not really a death bowler as of yet. He is not a guy they should be bowling in the last four or five. But he went to him to give him an opportunity and it cost them," Hindustan Times quoted Doull as saying on Cricbuzz.

Doull insisted that MI captain Rohit Sharma should utilise Arjun more with the new ball.

"I think he is more like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, who bowl two to three overs upfront where it swings a little bit, and then you forget about it. He is not experienced enough at the moment to be bowling at the back end of the innings," Doull added.