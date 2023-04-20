Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, had a night to remember on Tuesday as he picked his first wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad. After two overs at the start, MI captain gave Arjun the ball in the last over with SRH needing 20 runs to win. Arjun delivered a couple of yorkers and also took the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ad his team won the match by 14 runs. It was naturally a proud moment for Sachin too as he and his son were congratulated by famous personalities.

A day after his bowling exploits, MI posted a video on social media showing several young MI bowlers batting in the. The video showed Arjun hitting big shots. While Arjun Tendulkar is mainly known for his left-arm pace bowling he slammed a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his Ranji Trophy debut in December 2022, to emulate a feat achieved by his father.

"Striking so good, you'd think it was their first job ?? Look again," MI captioned the post.

While several current and former cricketers hailed Arjun for keeping his composure in a pressure situation, former SunRisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody suggested that it's too early to call the youngster a "death-over bowler".

"If you assess him purely on execution, he got it right. He got his line right, he bowled the side of the field that he was looking at, he got his length right, he got the number of deliveries close to yorker. It would've put him, as well as Rohit, in enormous pressure, because he (Rohit) wouldn't have been planning at the beginning of the innings that Arjun Tendulkar was going to be one of his death bowlers," Moody said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

However, Moody, who was the coach of SRH when they won the IPL in 2016, feels that Arjun can be used in the middle overs, depending on the situation.

"He has clearly got a role in that side which is to bowl with a new ball, which he has done twice now. I see his role potentially in the middle overs somewhere, if the timing is right. But certainly not a specialist at death. Having said that, he can walk away with that performance holding his head held high. He had tail to bowl to, had 20 runs, but we have seen going that pear-shaped as well. So, he has done well," he added.