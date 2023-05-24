Arguably the greatest captain of his generation, MS Dhoni has been the constant source of support for his teammates in Chennai Super Kings. However, as the CSK booked their spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 by defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Dhoni called himself an 'annoying captain'. In the post-match presentation ceremony, the 'Thala' had one request for his teammates, especially fielders as the franchise heads into the title decider for the 16th edition of the T20 league.

In a candid chat with Harsha Bhogle after the game, Dhoni showed a new side to his captaincy as he revealed how frequently he changes fields, which can be very annoying for fielders.

But, Dhoni also said that he wants his players to keep an eye on him as there will be no reaction from him when they drop a catch.

"You see the wicket and according to that you keep adjusting the field. I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. Only request I ask from the fielders is, keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction (from me), just keep an eye on me," he said after the match.

The Super Kings have qualified for the final which will be held in Ahmedabad on May 28. As for the match, CSK put a competitive total of 172 runs on the board. Though it wasn't seen as a 'match-winning total' by experts, the bowlers really stepped up and delivered, with Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana all bagging two wickets each.

Chahar, who had missed quite a few matches this season due to an injury, looked in sublime form as he picked two wickets for 29 runs. Jadeja was exceptional with the ball, conceding just 18 runs while picking 2 wickets in 4 overs. Theekshana and Pathirana produced figures of 2/28 and 2/37 respectively as Gujarat were bowled out for 157 runs.