Producing one of his finest performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Ajinkya Rahane slammed the fastest half-century of the 2023 season, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls on his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rahane's knock came against his former side Mumbai Indians at his 'home' ground, Wankhede. In the process, the veteran batter went on to register a historic milestone, going past franchise skipper MS Dhoni in an elite list.

Rahane, in terms of scoring the quickest half-centuries for CSK, slots in at the second spot jointly with all-rounder Moeen Ali, in whose place he was got a spot in the playing XI. The list is led by 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina who holds the record for scoring the fastest half-century for CSK, in 16 balls.

Rahane's 19-ball fifty saw him surpass Dhoni in the list. The 'Thala' had scored a 20-ball half-century for CSK in 2012. Interestingly, that knock had also come against Mumbai Indians.

Fastest fifties for CSK in IPL history:

16 - Suresh Raina vs PBKS in 2014 19: Moeen Ali vs RR in 2022 19 - Ajinkya Rahane vs MI in 2023 20 - MS Dhoni vs MI in 2012

Speaking of his performance after the match, Rahane said: "I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. I have never played a Test here. I would want to play a Test here."

The veteran batter was not supposed to start the game for CSK but an apparent food poisoning to Moeen Ali allowed him the opportunity. “There is still a long way to go. Today, I was not sure about my place in the eleven. I got to know just before the toss, for me it is about playing one game at a time and staying in the moment,” Rahane revealed.

“Anything can happen. Today, I was not sure about my game. For me, I will never give up. It is about playing with enjoyment and passion.

"Whatever format I play, it is about giving my best every time, rather than thinking about the future, (things) which is not in my hand, not in my control, for me it's all about giving my best every time and be as positive as possible and whenever I get an opportunity I should be ready for that,” he added.