Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a chance to equal Mumbai Indians (MI)'s record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles on Sunday. MS Dhoni's CSK have won four titles so far, with Rohit Sharma's side ahead of them with five IPL crowns. CSK have already booked their place in the final of IPL 2023, where they will take on either MI or defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). One of the biggest reasons behind CSK success has been the form of young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who has thrived under MS Dhoni's tutelage.

The 20-year-old, who played just two games last season, has picked up 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.24.

Ahead of the final on Sunday, Dhoni met with Pathirana's family in Chennai. The youngster's sister shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, and wrote a heartwarming post for Dhoni.

"Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said "You have nothing to worry about Matheesha,he's always with me. These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of," Vishuka Pathirana, Matheesha's sister, posted on Instagram.

As for the Qualifier 1, Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final here on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament.

CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)