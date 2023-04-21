After losing five games on the trot, Delhi Capitals (DC) finally won their first game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Rain delayed the start of the proceedings, there was enough action to follow once the game started. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is on a visit to India for the opening of Apple's special stores in Mumbai and Delhi, was in attendance in Delhi for the match, along with Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor.

However, this isn't the first time that Cook has watched an IPL game. Having said that, he had attended a game between Kolkata Knight Riders and the now defunct Gujarat Lions at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, back in 2016.

Taking to Twitter, IPL's official handle shared a throwback video, with a caption: "In 2016, the CEO of Apple - Mr. Tim Cook was in Kanpur to witness an IPL contest in presence of Mr. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI. Fast Forward to 2023, he makes his visit to yet another IPL game by attending the #DCvKKR game in Delhi."

In the video, Cook was taken aback by the packed stadium in Kanpur.

"I love it [cricket]. This is incredibly exciting! my first [live] cricket game. It's so exciting here! I just, I've never felt anything like this before. It's incredible! You also get a sign of how important cricket is and sport is. It's unbelievable being here. Do what you love and put your whole heart into it and then just have fun," he said in the video.

Speaking of the match, captain David Warner hit a fluent 57, while veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, playing his first IPL match since 2021, returned figures of 2-19 to lead DC's charge.

After restricting KKR to 127, DC chased down the total with four overs to spare.