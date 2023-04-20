In the history of the Indian Premier League, Dwayne Bravo is the most successful bowler with 183 scalps in 161 games. One bowler who is most likely to surpass that tally in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is Yuzvendra Chahal. The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner has so far taken 177 wickets in 137 games. With only seven more wickets, Chahal can become the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL. Chahal earlier played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. England great Kevin Pietersen is surprised that Chahal was not retained by RCB.

Chahal was released by RCB ahead of the IPl 2022 auction and was not bought back in the auction as well. "One of the greatest gifts in the history of the IPL is Chahal to Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely no idea how Bangalore let him go. Always took the wickets, he was the bloke who kept them in the game. Unbelievable that this bloke is now wearing pink. With the ball he was the most valuable asset for RCB," Kevin Pietersen said on air while doing commentary for Star Sports during the RR vs LSG game.

In the IPL 2023, Chahal has so far taken 11 wickets to be the joint-highest wicket-taker. Talking about his team RR, they lost against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Wednesday. The pitch was far from conducive for batting, but the bowlers still had a job to do, and the ones at Lucknow Super Giants did that with aplomb for a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 155, RR were stopped at 144 for six as their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after four years ended in disappointment, despite a creditable outing with the ball earlier in the evening.

RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal knew that playing strokes wouldn't be easy on this track, but they managed to keep pace with the required run rate.

However, LSG staged a remarkable comeback to emerge winners in the end.

Young Jaiswal made 44 off 35 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes, while his senior opening partner Butter got 40 in 41.

With PTI inputs