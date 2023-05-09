Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has criticised Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for his captaincy in IPL 2023 match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Chasing 215-run target against RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, SRH needed 57 runs off the last four overs when Obed McCoy came in to bowl as an impact player in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Mcoy conceded 13 runs in his first over that also saw Samson dropping a catch of Rahul Tripathi. After that over, McCoy was not brought into the attack and SRH eventually won the game by 4 wickets.

Kuldip Yadav was given the 19th over and he leaked 24 runs in it before Sandeep Sharma failed to defend 16 runs in the last over.

Doull feels that Samson should have used McCoy properly in the slog-overs.

"I just did not (understand) why did they bring Obed McCoy into the game. To bowl at the back end. Yes, okay he went for 13 but Sanju dropped a goober down the leg side. Absolute sitter off the glove of Rahul Tripathi when he bowled the first over. It should have been a wicket. Obed should not have gone for 13, but he is an out-and-out bowler at the death. Got good slower ball, big tall lad, harder to get underneath and he has got a bit more pace. It's a really big mistake, it's an error from Sanju. Absolute error," said the former New Zealand cricketer on Cricbuzz.

Glenn Phillips provided the boost towards the end before Abdul Samad took SRH home on Sunday.

It was all over for SRH when Sandeep Sharma removed Samad when the side needed 5 runs off the final ball, but to SRH's good luck, it was a no-ball as Sandeep had overstepped.

Needing 4 off the final ball then, Samad finished the game with a six.