On the occasion of his 36th birthday, Rohit Sharma saw his team Mumbai Indians clinch a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring encounter. Chasing a mammoth target of 213 runs, Mumbai completed the target in the final over, courtesy of Tim David's blitzkrieg at the end. However, after the conclusion of the match, it was skipper Rohit Sharma, also celebrating his 36th birthday, who looked to smash a few sixes outside the field as he spoke to the presenter Harsha Bhogle.

An epic conversation unfolded between Rohit and Harsha as the latter invited the MI skipper to speak to him about the match during the presentation ceremony. Here's how the conversation went:

Harsha Bhogle - Win on your 36th birthday.

Rohit Sharma- It's the 35th, not the 36th.

Harsha -Oh, they gave me one more.

Rohit - No, it's 36th only. I was joking

Speaking of the team's victory, Rohit said that he was pretty pleased with the way his team chased down the gigantic target.

"Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking," th 36-year-old said.

Speaking of the team changes, Rohit added: "It is difficult as a captain, but unfortunately you have to play the conditions and the opposition. We want to be flexible as a team and guys need to be ready for it. Jofra has had a massive injury and didn't play for a long, long time. Bowlers need practice and rhythm, and we saw good pace from him today. SKY obviously we knew a knock like today was round the corner."

The victory has taken Rohit's MI to 7th spot in the points table, with 4 wins in 8 matches.