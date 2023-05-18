The race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs is slowly gaining momentum and as of now, eight teams are still in fray for securing the Top 4 slots. While Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad missed out on qualification following disappointing performances in the competition, the other eight teams still have chances to move up in IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans are the only side as of now who are guaranteed a spot in the knock-out stage. Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to talk about the scenarios and how the race can spring some surprises.

“Teams with 15 points can qualify. And teams with 16 points can miss out for the playoffs. What an incredible season we've had… Both CSK and LSG can reach 17. Qualification confirmed. Both of them can finish with 15…and qualify if PBKS, RCB or MI don't reach 16. If both CSK & LSG reach 17…and MI-PBKS-RCB finish with 16…team with the best NRR will qualify. Kya season hai.”

Teams with 15 points can qualify. And teams with 16 points can miss out for the playoffs. What an incredible season we've had…

Both CSK and LSG can reach 17. Qualification confirmed. Both of them can finish with 15…and qualify if PBKS, RCB or MI don't reach 16.

If both CSK &… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 17, 2023

The playoff scenario is extremely interesting at the moment as there is a chance that teams with 15 points can qualify despite 16 points being considered as the safe spot. Both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings can finish at 15 points and qualify depending on all the other results.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians can end up reaching the 16-point mark but one of them can miss out if CSK and LSG reach 17 points with wins in their last games. In that situation, the net run rate will come into play for the other sides.