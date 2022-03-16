India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull is excited at the prospect of interacting with Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the upcoming IPL season, saying it would be a "big achievement" for him. "This is my first time in the IPL and I am giving my 100 percent in everything that I am doing," Dhull, who was picked by Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season, said.

"I am looking forward to interacting with Rishabh bhaiyya (Pant) and David Warner. I am also very excited to meet Ricky Ponting. He has been a great player and a great human being. It will be a big achievement for me to interact with him," the 19-year-old Dhull said in a media release issued by the franchise.

Meanwhile, Vicky Ostwal and Ashwin Hebbar made their first foray into the training camp of an IPL franchise in Mumbai.

Maharashtra's left-arm spinner Ostwal said he was keen to get tips from senior pro and India all-rounder Axar Patel.

"From watching the IPL on TV to getting into a franchise is a big journey for me. It will sink in slowly. It's been great to meet all the players and the members of the coaching staff," said Ostwal.

"I want to meet Axar Patel as soon as possible. Being a left-arm spinner, he has been an inspiration for me. I am looking to take tips from him with regards to the way I should bowl in T20s.

"It will also be good to work with a legend of the game - Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre sir and it's such a proud moment for me to be around these people," added Ostwal.

Batsman Ashwin Hebbar said he was happy with the way his first training session panned out.

"It's been wonderful to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I am really happy and excited to be here. I was feeling a bit nervous as it was my first nets session with an IPL team, but I had a good session. Once I started batting, I didn't think of anything else," said Hebbar.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.

