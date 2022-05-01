SunRisers Hyderabad's run of winning five back-to-back matches in IPL 2022 came to an end when they lost by five wickets to Gujarat Titans in their previous game. Despite the loss, SunRisers Hyderabad are very much in the reckoning for a place in the playoffs, currently on 10 points from eight games. They now face struggling Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Washington Sundar made a return from injury in their previous match, and overall the team looks to have a settled playing XI and not much is expected to change when they face their Southern rivals.

Here is how SRH could line-up against Chennai Super Kings:

Abhishek Sharma: After a slow start to the season, the SRH youngster has hit his stride and piled on the pain on the opposition bowlers with some sensational hitting. The left-hander is currently the top run-getter for his team with 285 runs in eight games. SRH will hope that he continues to be among the runs in the upcoming matches.

Kane Williamson: The SRH skipper has been far from his best with the bat in hand but with opening partner Abhishek Sharma going great guns, the Kiwi has managed to keep himself away from prying eyes. But with just 148 runs in eight matches, Williamson needs to score big.

Rahul Tripathi: The right-hander's job has been to chance his luck in the powerplays and move on from there, and Tripathi has accomplished that very well. He has been striking at 174.04 and still managed to score 228 runs at an average of 45.60.

Aiden Markram: While Abhishek Sharma has been the top run-getter for his team, the real difference-maker with the bat for SRH has been Aiden Markram. The South African has been a revelation with the bat this season so far, scoring 246 runs in six innings at an average of 123. Markram has also managed to strike at 148.19 and it has been crucial in tight chases for SRH.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter has scored 116 runs in seven innings but that includes four not outs. Coming out to bat, in the middle-order, Pooran has not had that many opportunities to strut his stuff but has come to the party when his team has required him to do so.

Washington Sundar: Injury threatened to derail Sundar's IPL 2022 but the all-rounder returned the playing XI against GT. He, however, failed to make a contribution. SRH will hope he makes his presence felt in upcoming matches in what is now the business end of the tournament.

Shashank Singh: The batting all-rounder has little to no opportunities to prove his worth to the team, but when he did against GT, Shashank Singh grabbed eyeballs by smashing an unbeaten 25 off just six balls.

Marco Jansen: The lanky South African pacer has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022. He produced a sensational spell of bowling against RCB but has somewhat gone off the boil since. He has six wickets so far in the tournament and SRH will be hoping he adds to the tally in a big way.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Indian pacer has not been at his absolute best but still has chipped away at things by putting his hands up from time to time. Umran Malik and T Natarajan's performances have taken the spotlight off him but ats the leader of the pack, Bhuvneshwar will look to add to the nine wickets he has taken so far.

Umran Malik: SRH's speed demon has been the talk of the town, blowing away opposition batters with his raw pace. Not just speed, his line and length and ability to nail the yorker has made him one of the most potent forces with the ball in hand. He has already taken 15 wickets so far in the tournament.

T Natarajan: The ever reliable Natarajan has been on the mark this season. The left-armer has been taken for a few runs but has taken a bagful of wickets to make up for it. In eight matches, Natarajan has taken 15 wickets and has been crucial at the death for SRH.