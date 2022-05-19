After KL Rahul along with centurion Quinton de Kock helped Lucknow Super Giants post a total of 210 for no wickets, registering the highest-ever opening partnership in Indian Premier League (IPL) history in the process, he would have breathed a sigh of relief. But, Kolkata Knight Riders ensured that the LSG skipper did not enjoy a moment's rest, as they took the match right to the wire. In fact, after hitting 18 runs off the first four deliveries of the final over, KKR needed just three runs off two deliveries, but a sensational catch from Evin Lewis and Marcus Stoinis' perfect yorker to Umesh Yadav saw the Rahul-led side win the nail-biter and qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs.

Speaking about the thrilling match, which swung one way and the other during the second innings, Rahul started off on a light note.

"I should probably get paid more for games like these," he said at the post-match press conference.

"Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. Good way to finish the last game of the league season," he said.

"Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket," he said about the match.

"Can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs. For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant," he further stated.

Promoted

Rahul hit an unbeaten 51-ball 68, but for large parts of LSG's innings, he was reduced to a mere spectator as the Quinton de Kock show unfolded in front of him.

Rahul had the best seat in the house as de Kock smashed 140 off 70 deliveries with some exquisite stroke-play.