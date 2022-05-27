Rajasthan Royals this season have banked heavily on their spin attack of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. While Chahal is the leading wicket-taker this season coming into their Qualifier 2 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, Ashwin has proven to be miserly with the ball more often than not. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the veteran has faced a "problem" on pitches that don't offer much turn, as he tries to bowl too many variations and ends up being ineffective as a result.

"Ravichandran Ashwin, he has a bit of a problem on flat tracks as he tries a lot of variations. He bowls fewer off-spinners on such occasions," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

"Wanindu Hasaranga and Chahal, the two leg-spinners, I think the pitch does not affect their performances much. But if there is turn on the pitch, then Rajasthan's two-pronged spin attack of Ashwin and Chahal becomes more dangerous, because then Ashwin becomes a dangerous bowler," he added.

Manjrekar also pointed out death bowling as a weakness for the Sanju Samson-led side.

"Every team has a weakness and Rajasthan's is death bowling Trent Boult is a world-class bowler but they have to use him with the new ball as his record isn't that great in the death overs," he said.

"They have backed Prasidh Krishna and he has done decently well this season, but the last match ended poorly for him. Obed McCoy has proved to be a surprise package and they will trust him to deliver," Manjrekar said.

Rajasthan Royals and RCB will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, with the winner to take on Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.