Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways as they face Rajasthan Royals in Match 39 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB registered their second lowest score of IPL in their previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad (68), and will look to bounce back with a strong performance. RCB top-order has been pretty inconsistent this season, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell yet to hit the ground running. Despite facing a crushing defeat in the previous match, RCB are likely to remain unchanged.

Here's how RCB might line-up against RR:

Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain has been in good form this season, scoring 255 runs in eight matches, including two knocks of 90 plus. His form will be key for RCB in the games to come.

Anuj Rawat: RCB have backed Anuj Rawat to open the innings alongside Faf, and might continue to do so. So far, the youngster has scored 129 runs in eight matches.

Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper hasn't been in good form and will be aiming to find his footing ahead of the T20 World Cup. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the last two games.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder is yet to showcase his form from last season. He will hope to contribute with both, bat and ball, in the matches to come.

Suyash Prabhudessai: The middle-order batter is yet to impress with the bat. The RCB management is unlikely to drop him just yet.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting skills this season, and will look to add more runs to his bag. He, however, will look to contribute more with the ball too.

Dinesh Karthik: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is enjoying his purple patch and will look to continue with the same momentum in the games to come.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner has been in excellent form this season. In 8 matches, Wanindu has bagged 11 wickets, and will look to add more to his tally.

Harshal Patel: Last season's Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel is yet to reach the heights of the previous campaign. He, however, has been pretty economical, despite failing to take many wickets.

Promoted

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian pacer has been the buy of the season so far for RCB. He has been a constant threat for the opposition, taking 8 wickets in four matches.

Mohammed Siraj: Despite taking wickets, Siraj has also leaked a lot of runs. He will look to add more consistency to his game.