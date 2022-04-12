Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth in the IPL points table this season and the side have gelled together well to register three wins out of four matches. The three departments of the game have worked in unison and RCB have somehow managed to find a new match-winner in every game. Be it Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik or Shahbaz Ahmed, someone or the other has stepped up to take RCB over the line when the going has got tough. Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings, RCB have a headache on their hands as they look to make a place for Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI.

Here's how RCB could lineup for the clash against CSK:

Anuj Rawat: The left-handed batter impressed one and all as he scored 66 against Mumbai Indians to take his side to victory. Now, the young gun would hope to continue his performances and would look to give the side a good start at the top.

Faf du Plessis: The RCB skipper has looked in good touch, however, big runs have evaded him since the match against Punjab Kings. He will now want to return to form and score big for his side.

Virat Kohli: The right-handed batter was looking in ominous touch in the match against Mumbai Indians as he played a knock of 48 runs. Having found his mojo back, the former RCB skipper will now want to make full use of the momentum he has managed to build.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian made his way back into the playing XI against Mumbai Indians. He made instant impact as he displayed acrobatic fielding to return with a run-out. He adds much-needed firepower to the batting lineup as well.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The world now knows what the left-handed batter is capable of as he displayed composure against Rajasthan Royals. He can play the perfect finisher's role for the side along with Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik: The seasoned pro is at his best this season and has finished off almost every match for his side. The right-handed batter would hope for his performances to keep coming as he harbours dreams of making a return to Team India.

Siddharth Kaul: Harshal Patel left the RCB bio-bubble after a family member passed away and it needs to be seen whether he has to undergo quarantine or not. If he ends up missing the game, then Siddharth Kaul would be a perfect replacement.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lanka spinner has managed to take wickets for RCB in the middle phase this season and he is one of the key reasons behind the franchise's success in the ongoing tournament.

Josh Hazlewood: It would be hard for RCB to keep Hazlewood on the bench since he is available and the franchise would want to bring him in for David Willey.

Akash Deep: The Indian pacer has rattled the opposition with his pace and has managed to take wickets at regular intervals.

Mohammed Siraj: He might have gone for plenty against the Mumbai Indians, but one cannot look past Siraj as he is one of the big match-winners and can win RCB a game on his own, if he strikes in quick succession in the powerplay.