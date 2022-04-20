Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in Match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. A knock of 96 runs off 64 balls by Faf du Plessis helped RCB post 181 for six in 20 overs, setting a target of 182 runs. Chasing a target of 182 runs, LSG could only muster 163 for eight in 20 overs with Josh Hazlewood bagging a four-wicket haul for RCB.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are in pole position with 10 points and are followed by RCB in second position, who now have 10 points after their latest win.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are third in the table, LSG are fourth, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are fifth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sixth and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are seventh in the table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are eighth in the standings, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in ninth position and Mumbai Indians (MI) bottom of the 10-team table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race currently with 375 runs. The Englishman is followed by KL Rahul (265) in second place, Faf du Plessis (250) in third, Shreyas Iyer (236) in fourth and Hardik Pandya (228) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the pack with 17 wickets from six games. He is followed by T Natarajan (12) in second, Kuldeep Yadav (11) in third, Avesh Khan (11) in fourth and Wanindu Hasaranga (11) in fifth position.